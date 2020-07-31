[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks Partners with GTCC to Launch Operation Workforce Recovery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 29, 2020) GuilfordWorks is partnering with Guilford Technical Community College to launch the college’s new Operation Workforce Recovery Initiative, a workforce training program designed to get people back to work. The initiative will kick off with a free virtual event<premiervirtual.com/event/register/operationworkforcerecovery> powered by GuilfordWorks from 10 am to 1 pm, Thursday, August 6.

The college has identified short-term, non-credit training programs for displaced workers seeking to build new skills in high-demand career areas. These short-term training programs offer courses that can be completed in as few as four weeks with program start dates offered from late August to mid-October. Program lengths will differ based on individual course requirements.

Registration is available on or before August 6. Registered individuals will receive an email confirmation with instructions on how to participate in the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss career pathways with representatives from key industries that need skilled workers to support their growth in the Triad. Workforce training programs are available in the following sectors:

* Advanced Manufacturing (aviation manufacturing, aviation sewing, welding)

* Skilled Trades (HVAC/Refrigeration, construction)

* Health Careers (nursing assistant, emergency medical technician)

* Warehousing and Logistics

A general session will also provide attendees with an opportunity to connect with NCWorks and GTCC representatives about other support resources including financial assistance.

NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro (2301 W. Meadowview Rd.) and High Point (607 Idol St.) along with designated sites at GTCC campuses will be open to individuals who do not have internet access or a reliable electronic device. Any visitor coming to the NCWorks Career Centers will need to follow health and safety protocols<guilfordworks.org/job-seekers/career-center-customer-experience/>, which includes wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

For more information about Operation Workforce Recovery, visit guilfordworks.org/workforce-recovery<guilfordworks.org/workforce-recovery>.

# # #

