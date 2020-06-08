[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks Online Healthcare Career Fair June 23

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – GuilfordWorks is sponsoring a free virtual Healthcare Career and Job Fair on Tuesday, June 23 from 10 am to 1 pm. Healthcare professionals and those interested in the field are encouraged to participate by registering online<bit.ly/36R5166>. The deadline for registration is June 19.

Participants will learn about healthcare careers, local job opportunities, interviewing techniques, training options and educational funding resources. Representatives from Cone Health, Duke Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist, Bethany Medical, Bayada Home Care, Home Instead Senior Care, and Well-Spring Retirement Community will be in attendance. These employers will discuss the types of jobs they have available, what skills and training are necessary for those roles and their interviewing process.

“We are very excited to connect two important groups in the Triad economy, a vibrant healthcare industry and a diverse pool of job seekers that present a variety of skill levels, professional experience and educational backgrounds,” said Joyce Rice, business services consultant with GuilfordWorks. “We are confident that this event will generate mutually beneficial connections and job placements.”

Anyone who is interested in working in the healthcare industry may take full advantage of this opportunity to meet and speak directly with hiring managers from participating organizations. The fair is sponsored by the City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development<www.greensboro-nc.gov/business/office-of-workforce-development>, which organizes program services and operations within the Greensboro/High Point/Guilford County Workforce Development Board, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks. For more information on GuilfordWorks visit guilfordworks.org/.

