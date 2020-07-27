[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO CONTACT: Anthony Rogers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PHONE: 336-373-4180

GuilfordWorks Offers Free Online Learning for Unemployed and Furloughed Workers

Greensboro, NC (July 27, 2020) – Free online learning courses are available to Guilford County residents who are unemployed or working reduced hours through GuilfordWorks<guilfordworks.org/> and Coursera. The program offers free access to more than 3,000 college and university courses.

Anthony Rogers, GuilfordWorks strategic initiatives coordinator, said “This is an ideal opportunity for someone who is out of work or working reduced hours to advance their skills, add a certification or even explore other career interests. When your next job interviewer wants to know what you have been doing while out of work, tell them you’ve been taking college classes.”

Participants can register at guilfordworks.org/coursera<guilfordworks.org/coursera/>. Registration closes September 30. NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources, including career assistance and counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training support to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.