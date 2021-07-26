GuilfordWorks Hosts Hiring Events July 29 & 31

­[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks and Conduit Global Host Hiring Event July 29

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) – GuilfordWorks and Conduit Global have partnered to host a hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm July 29. The first hour and a half is reserved for Conduit Global employees. The event will be held at the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/events/conduit-global-rr-hiring-event/>

Participating employers include:

· Truliant Federal Credit Union

· Five Star Call Centers

· Spectrum

Available positions include:

· Customer Success Associates

· Operations Manager

· Member Service Representatives

· Bankruptcy Specialists and more

Pay ranges from $12 to $18 per hour depending on experience. Job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a résumé and contact information to NCWorks Career Center, and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing practices, are recommended for any unvaccinated individuals.

GuilfordWorks and ITG Host Hiring Event July 31

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) – GuilfordWorks and ITG have partnered to host a hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm, July 31, at ITG Brands in Greensboro, 2525 E. Market St. For more information and to register for the event, visit GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/events/itg-rapid-response-hiring-event/>.

Available positions include manufacturing general floor help, shipping and receiving, electronic technician, and multi-craft operator. Job seekers can engage with the employer to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a résumé and contact information to NCWorks Career Center, and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for any unvaccinated individuals attending the event.

The Guilford County NCWorks Career Centers provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.

