For Immediate Release: July 12, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

Guilford Parent Academy Event to Encourage Family Reading

N.C. children’s author will provide tips and strategies for parents and families

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As we enter the second half of the summer break, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is creating opportunities to help parents continue their children’s education in fun ways outside of the classroom.

Parents and students from Title I elementary schools are invited to “Family Reading Fun: Tips and Strategies on How to Support Literacy at Home.” Children’s Author Kimberly Johnson is back to share creative and fun ways to help children become stronger readers.

Family Reading Fun

Tips and Strategies on How to Support Literacy at Home

July 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry Street, Greensboro, N.C.

Originally from Shelby, N.C., Dr. Kimberly Johnson is currently a professor at Clemson University and has authored 18 children’s books. She visits schools throughout the U.S. speaking to children and adults about literacy and writing.

The event will also serve as a check-in site for students participating in GCS’ Break with a Book summer reading campaign. All K-5 students in GCS Title I schools selected six books at the end of the school year to add to their home libraries. The kick-off events helped to create excitement around reading for fun during the summer months, and the check-in events are designed to keep that excitement going throughout the break.

“Research shows reading six books during the summer can help prevent the summer slide,” said Lindsay Whitley, GPA director. “We are working to give families the tools they need to do just that, so that when our students return this fall, they are ready to dive right back into their studies.”

Families who attend will receive free books (while supplies last) and a free lunch. To register, click here .

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here , email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

Guilford County Schools is the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323