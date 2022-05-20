Guilford Girls Fundraiser

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
Guilford Girls Block Party Fundraiser
GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2022) – Officer Azlan of the Greensboro Police Department, runs a weekly mentorship program in coordination with Guilford Prep. The program is designed to promote emotional and academic success amongst 5th-8th grade girls and provide a safe environment for them to speak about their struggles and cope in a healthy way.
Guilford Girls is holding a Block Party and Fundraiser on 5/21 12-4PM GPA 2240 East Cone Blvd. There will be a car wash, food trucks, ice cream, kona ice, activities and more. Please see the flyer attached and support if you are able.
We look forward to seeing you on May 21st!
