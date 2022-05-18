For Immediate Release: May 18, 2022

Guilford County Voters Pass School Bond

District leaders thank community for support, look forward to future

Greensboro, N.C. – Following the successful passage of the $1.7 billion school bond proposal on yesterday’s ballot, Chairperson Deena Hayes-Greene and Superintendent Sharon Contreras issued the following statement:

“On behalf of our students, principals, teachers and staff, I want to thank the voters of Guilford County for their support of the 2022 school bond,” said Sharon Contreras, superintendent. “This bond represents a critical turning point for our schools and community for years to come.”

Contreras also thanked the SMART Campaign Committee and the committed volunteers who worked to secure this historic investment in our schools.

“This has been an inspiring community effort. It demonstrates the broad base of support for our students, teachers and public schools,” said Contreras.

The 2022 school bond will provide funding to address critical infrastructure needs identified in the master facilities plan, which include building, rebuilding and fully renovating schools across Guilford County. The school bond will also provide safety and technology upgrades to schools.

“For more than five years, the Guilford County Board of Education and Guilford County Commissioners have worked together to develop and begin implementing a plan to improve our facilities,” said Deena Hayes-Greene, chairperson. “Now, let’s continue the work.”

Voters did not approve the fraction of a penny sales tax that was also on the ballot, but this should not stall progress on construction.

