

For Immediate Release: April 9, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Guilford County Schools Will Close May 1

Board of Education takes action at tonight’s meeting

Greensboro, N.C. – Citing an overwhelming number of requests for leave by teachers, school nutrition workers and bus drivers, the Board of Education voted tonight to close the district for GCS students on May 1.

May 1 will become an optional teacher workday, and June 11 will become a student day, for schools on the traditional academic calendar. The full list of make-up days is as follows:

Traditional Academic Calendar

June 11

Extended-Year Calendars

June 18

Middle College and Academies

May 23

STEM/Middle College at A&T/Bennett

May 23

Greensboro College Middle College

May 23

Early College at Guilford

May 24

Middle College at UNCG

May 24

GCS joins a number of districts that will close for students that day, when educators across the state will convene in Raleigh to request change from state legislators on education issues. A similar event took place on May 16, 2018.

As of Monday, more than 1,000 teachers had requested to take leave on May 1. A few hundred classified staff also requested the day off. The board chose to make a decision tonight in order to allow parents enough time to make arrangements for childcare. Central offices will remain open.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

