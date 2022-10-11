[Text Description automatically generated]For Immediate Release: October 11, 2022Contact: Gabrielle Brown (336) 370-8307

Guilford County Schools Recognizes Attendance Awareness Month

* Month-Long Campaign Will Raise Awareness About Chronic Absences –

Greensboro, N.C. -As the district continues efforts to mitigate learning loss, it is now campaigning to reduce the number of students that are not in school every day.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) is recognizing October as Attendance Awareness Month. Research shows that the pandemic has set academic progress back decades.<www.nytimes.com/2022/09/01/us/national-test-scores-math-reading-pandemic.html> It is more important than ever that students are in the classroom every day, making up for the lost time.

Unfortunately, GCS and districts across the country are seeing chronic absenteeism. This is defined as missing 10% of the school year or around two days per month during a school year. The U.S. Department of Education<www2.ed.gov/datastory/chronicabsenteeism.html> has connected chronic absenteeism to dropout rates. Every student in school every day is an essential first step for students to learn, grow and succeed. It is our mission that by having students in class every day, they will have access to the necessary building blocks for a successful educational journey.

“Every day a student is in school is an opportunity to learn and build relationships with their teachers, principals, and peers and make academic progress. Attendance matters and we learn better together,” Chief Student Services Officer Dominick Robinson said.

Throughout the month, schools will participate in different exercises and activities and review messages designed to raise awareness about attendance and get students involved in taking an active role in their education.

Review our Student Attendance report here.<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=338592&MID=13165>

