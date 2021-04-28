For Immediate Release: April 28, 2021

Guilford County Schools Partners with Ed Farm to Elevate Learning

Experiences Through Innovation and Technology

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) is partnering with Education Farm (Ed Farm) – an innovative, tech-focused education and workforce development organization headquartered in Birmingham. This partnership will expand Ed Farm’s reach past Alabama and will advance Ed Farm’s mission to cultivate change and promote innovation in education.

“A core focus of our work is to equip educators with the tools they need to transform learning experiences and prepare young people to thrive in an ever-changing world,” said Ed Farm CEO Waymond Jackson. “We are excited to partner with the first two virtual schools in GCS and career and technical education (CTE) programs furthering our goals of providing immersive learning experiences to all students, especially those in underserved communities.”

GCS and Ed Farm’s partnership efforts will empower innovators, promote computer science, ignite the next generation of coders and equip educators with advanced technology. Through signature programs such as Teacher Fellows and Code Clubs, Ed Farm provides students and teachers with resources and tools to advance their skills.

“An equitable education system is a core value for GCS,” said GCS Interim Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Eboni C. Chillis. “Through our partnership with Ed Farm, we will be able to provide more advanced innovative learning opportunities for K-12 and adult learners.”

The Teacher Fellows program equips educators with strategies through innovative professional learning and coaching cycles. Teachers will receive support from Apple Distinguished Educators and professional learning specialists. Teachers will be fully prepared to teach students to thrive in an ever-changing world and inspire continuous learning with their colleagues.

The Code Clubs program makes technology accessible to students K-12 while teaching vital problem-solving skills applicable in all facets of their lives. Students will have the opportunity to learn how to code using Swift-Apple’s in-demand coding language and participate in artificial intelligence (AI) learning based projects that will teach them about app development. This customized curriculum provides a unique experience that will spark creative ideas to transform our world.

To learn more about Ed Farm visit edfarm.org.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

About Ed Farm

Ed Farm is at the forefront of designing future-ready learning experiences and innovative workforce solutions that engage students throughout their educational journey. Launched, February 27, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama, Ed Farm was founded in partnership with Apple’s Community Education Initiative (CEI) and the Alabama Power Foundation. In addition to Ed Farm’s K12 portfolio and community coding initiatives, earlier this year, Ed Farm announced the Propel Center, a virtual and physical campus for all 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through Propel, Ed Farm has created a pipeline for students to receive cutting-edge immersive learning experiences at the K12 level and continue engagement through Propel, should they attend a partner HBCU.

