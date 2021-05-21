For Immediate Release: May 21, 2021

Guilford County Schools Offering Summer Arts Institute

The Summer Arts Institute is open to all K-12 students

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is excited to once again offer the Summer Arts Institute after not being able to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for the Summer Arts Institute (SAI) for all grade levels is now open. You may apply by clicking here.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/42141>

SAI is a high-energy, fast-paced arts enrichment program. The SAI consists of 12 different camps focusing on various areas of the arts including visual art, theatre, dance and music. Students may participate in one program relating to their age group.

“Being able to once again offer these wide-ranging and highly enriching programs is a joy,” said Leigh Ann Little, GCS Supervisor of Fine Arts. “Every GCS student should have access to a world-class arts education, and these camps help ensure we follow through on that goal.”

Local health and safety protocols will be followed. Transportation will be provided for some, but not all, activities.

All camps will operate Monday through Thursday in June and July at GCS school sites and other locations. You can find out more about the specific camps offered here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/17413>. The link to register for any SAI camp is here<docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgTYYCE9G2gt7-TVJwVz14avEI3i5sz_JGFm1Mcjje-4ZqxQ/viewform>.

There is a fee for most camps. Payments may be made online to the K-12 Payment Center here.<www.k12paymentcenter.com/>

