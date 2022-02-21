[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 21, 2022

Guilford County Schools Lifts Mask Mandate for Students and Staff

Athletic testing also becomes optional; both changes are effective immediately

Greensboro, N.C. – Following the recommendation of Superintendent Sharon Contreras, the Guilford County Board of Education lifted the mask mandate for students and staff at a special called meeting Monday night. Guilford County Schools will become mask-optional, effective immediately.

“As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we have followed the recommendations of public health leaders, who track our statewide progress in controlling the virus,” said Deena Hayes, chairwoman of the board of education. “We thank Governor Cooper for his leadership in this matter, and we know that parents are grateful as well.”

On Feb. 17, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley, citing the widely available access to vaccinations for those age five and up, updated masking guidance<governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2022/02/17/governor-cooper-and-state-health-officials-update-mask-recommendations> to schools and government agencies across the state and encouraged them to end mask mandates.

Students and bus drivers will still be required to wear masks on school buses, as required under a federal regulation<www.transportation.gov/safety/mask-travel-guidance#:~:text=Are%20school%20bus%20operators%20and,Control%20and%20Prevention%20(CDC).> from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The board also voted to allow parents and visitors into buildings and to reopen board meetings to the public.

Also on Monday, the board voted to change the COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches. GCS will offer voluntary, weekly pool testing<www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/pooling-procedures.html> for all students and staff who participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities as a mitigation strategy. This change takes effect immediately, and the new testing process will begin in the coming weeks.

For more on the district’s COVID-19 protocols, click here<www.gcsnc.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=80114>.

