For Immediate Release: Feb. 26, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Guilford County Schools’ Guilford Parent Academy Launches FAFSA Hotline

Families can call between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to get live help with the FAFSA

Guilford County, NC – Financial help for college is available, but for many families, finding out how to access it can be overwhelming. An important first step is completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Guilford County Schools’ Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) partners with the Counseling Department to offer a FAFSA hotline for Title I families. Starting March 2, live high school counselors will be available from 6 to 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help parents and caregivers start and finish this important step toward applying for college. To access the hotline, call 336-370-3270.

Start & Finish the FAFSA Hotline for Title I Families

336-370-3270

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

“FAFSA deadlines can approach quickly; let us help,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “You can start and finish the FAFSA in no time with the support of GCS high school counselors who will walk you through the process.”

The U.S. Department of Education uses the FAFSA to determine a student’s eligibility for federal student aid, including low-cost loans, grants, and work-study. The FAFSA may also determine eligibility for state and school aid.

