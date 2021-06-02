

Guilford County Schools Graduations Continue This Week

Graduations this week begin with GCS’ public separate schools on Wednesday

Greensboro, N.C. – Thousands more are set to graduate and walk across the stage in the coming days as Guilford County Schools’ graduations continue.

With the easing of restrictions over the past several weeks, students at comprehensive high schools are receiving eight tickets each. Students at Weaver Academy and Penn-Griffin School for the Arts will receive 10 tickets each. Tickets at public separate school graduations are determined by the room size being used at the school.

While the district encourages mask-wearing, spectators will not be required to wear a mask. Students and staff will be provided masks to wear during the ceremony.

Over the course of the graduation season, more than 5,700 graduates will receive diplomas.

Please find this week’s schedule below:

Wednesday, June 2

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center

Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

Friday, June 4

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

3 p.m. Weaver Academy

7 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Saturday, June 5

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Ragsdale High

12:30 p.m. Smith High

4:30 p.m. Northeast High

8 p.m. Southwest High

Sunday, June 6

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

Noon Dudley High

4 p.m. Southern High

8 p.m. Andrews High

Monday, June 7

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Western High

12:30 p.m. Northern High

4:30 p.m. High Point Central High

8 p.m. Northwest High

Tuesday, June 8

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Page High

12:30 p.m. Eastern High

4 p.m. Grimsley High

8 p.m. Southeast High

