Guilford County Schools Graduations Beginning This Week

The first graduation will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

Greensboro, N.C. – The graduation season of celebration is here!

Guilford County Schools graduating seniors for the Class of 2022 will begin turning their tassels this Wednesday, and the celebrations will continue into June.

There will be five graduations on Wednesday, six graduations on Thursday for academies and middle and early colleges, and three more on Wednesday, June 1, for GCS public separate schools. Finally, graduations for traditional high schools will be held from June 3 to June 5.

This year, schools determined the number of tickets based on venue capacity and size of the graduating class.

Over the course of the graduation season more than 5,300 graduates will receive diplomas.

Please find the schedule for the first three graduation dates below:

Wednesday, May 25

Site: Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

1 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

3 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett

5 p.m. Kearns Academy

Thursday, May 26

Site: Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC-High Point

11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

3 p.m. The Academy at Smith

5 p.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

7 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T

Wednesday, June 1

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center

Site: Haynes Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

