Guilford County Schools Begins its Graduation Season

The first round of ceremonies are scheduled Wednesday

Greensboro, N.C. – As GCS seniors begin to prepare for their upcoming graduations, many of them will earn more than their high school diplomas. The 2018 graduation season begins this week, with ceremonies for the district’s early and middle colleges. Students in these programs will have completed college-level courses, earned associate’s degrees or received medical or technical certifications. In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 23 and June 17.

Five graduations are scheduled throughout Wednesday, May 23. They are as follows:

* Kearns Academy at 9 a.m.

* The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro at 11 a.m.

* The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown at 1:30 p.m.

* The Middle College at GTCC-High Point at 3:30 p.m.

All of these ceremonies will be held in Koury Auditorium at GTCC’s Jamestown campus, 601 East Main St., Jamestown.

* The Middle College at UNCG, 6 p.m. at UNCG Auditorium.

More than 200 graduates are expected to cross the stage on Wednesday. They include Kearns Academy’s Michelle Garcia, whose fourth grade teacher sparked her love for learning. At Kearns, she has completed advanced placement and CTE (Career and Technical Education) and numerous college classes.

In addition to obtaining her high school diploma, Yahira Robinson is on track to also earn an Associate of Science degree this summer. The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro graduate is the first Early/Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro student to complete an associate degree and high school diploma in four years. She’s also the first in her family to graduate from college.

Sade Cromratie will earn an associate degree and her high school diploma Wednesday. The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown student will attend UNC-Chapel Hill through a Carolina Covenant Scholarship, which will cover all of her expenses.

In her senior year at Middle College at GTCC-High Point, Raven Herbin not only completed nearly an entire first year of college, she also gave birth to a child with a serious medical condition. Her son was born with hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of fluid deep within the brain. Despite the additional medical attention he requires, Herbin still earned good grades in both high school and college classes and served as a Glee Club leader. She will attend Bennett College.

Japheth Soto is described as a hard worker and always respectful. His Middle College at UNCG principal, Angela Polk-Jones, says: “In spite of all the hardships his family has experienced as first generation Americans, Japheth has never given up.” He is their first student accepted to High Point University, where he plans to study pharmacy.

The district’s website has a graduation page with senior stories, photos and videos of graduation walks.

Parents, families and friends can share their stories and photos of GCS graduates using the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar18.

