

For Immediate Release: April 13, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Guilford County Schools Announces Revised Graduation Schedule

Ceremonies will begin, with health protocols in place, on Wednesday, May 26

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced today that the 2021 graduation ceremonies for the 28 early/middle colleges and traditional high schools will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.

Over the course of nine days, more than 5,700 graduates will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

Masks will be required and ceremonies will follow state public health protocols. Program participants and guests must wear a mask. To accommodate social distancing, each graduate will be allotted five tickets. Guests of graduates must remain seated and be seated together. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to each ceremony. Parking is free.

The schedule is below. For a PDF version you may click here<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28028&dataid=144625&FileName=2021%20GCS%20Grad%20Schedule.FINAL.pdf>.

Wednesday, May 26

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett

Thursday, May 27

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy

Friday, May 28

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith

11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

2:30 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T

Wednesday, June 2

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center

Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

Friday, June 4

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

3 p.m. Weaver Academy

7 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Saturday, June 5

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Ragsdale High

12:30 p.m. Smith High

4:30 p.m. Northeast High

8 p.m. Southwest High

Sunday, June 6

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

Noon Dudley High

4 p.m. Southern High

8 p.m. Andrews High

Monday, June 7

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Western High

12:30 p.m. Northern High

4:30 p.m. High Point Central High

8 p.m. Northwest High

Tuesday, June 8

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. Page High

12:30 p.m. Eastern High

4:30 p.m. Grimsley High

8 p.m. Southeast High

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154