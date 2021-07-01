

For Immediate Release: July 1, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Guilford County Schools Announces 2021-2022 Bell Schedule

The full schedule can be found on the GCS website

Greensboro, N.C. – When students return to school in August, some students may experience a slightly different bell schedule. Guilford County Schools announced the bell schedule on Thursday.

The changes have been made to improve operational efficiency, reduce late buses and ease congestion at certain sites with multiple schools, where possible. The district has also reduced variation in instructional hours across schools and grade levels.

Principals will be sharing their exact start and end times with their school communities in the next few days.

For the full bell schedule, including bus arrival and departure times, click here.<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/279/2021-22%20Bell%20Schedule%20with%20Bus%20Times.pdf>

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



