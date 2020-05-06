For Immediate Release: May 6, 2020

Guilford County Board of Education to Meet Tuesday, May 12

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting virtually beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. The meeting will be streamed live on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the district’s YouTube channel<www.youtube.com/user/gcschoolsnc>.

Public comments may be submitted in advance by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardofed@gcsnc.com> with the subject “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 5/12/2020.” Comments should be submitted prior to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

