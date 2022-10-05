Guilford County Board of Education Meeting, 10/11/22

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The meeting will take place in the board room located at 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC. Individuals attending the meeting will be screened prior to building entry. In order to streamline the check-in process, please limit personal items to a minimum. Bags, purses and other items will be subject to security screening.

GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENTS: Persons wanting to publicly address the Guilford County Board of Education during its meeting on October 11 may register to do so by emailing boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> starting Monday, October 10 at 8:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11. During the public comments portion of the meeting, a maximum of three (3) minutes is granted to each speaker, with a total of 30 minutes designated for all comments.

Written comments may also be submitted by sending an email to boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com?subject=PUBLIC%20COMMENTS%2C%2008%2F10%2F2021> by 12 p.m. on Monday, October 10 with the subject line “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 10/11/2022.”

The agenda for the regular Board meeting can be accessed HERE<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D13165&data=05%7C01%7Cbrowng9%40gcsnc.com%7C4bd11db0b311461b…>.

