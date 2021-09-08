GTA System Provides Fare-Free Rides This Weekend

[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE USE

Contact: Kevin Elwood, Marketing & Communications Specialist

Greensboro Transit Agency/City of Greensboro

(336) 412-6309

kevin.elwood@greensboro-nc.gov

FARE-FREE WEEKEND ANNOUNCED IN SUPPORT OF

2021 FOLK FEST

No charge to ride GTA, HEAT or Access GSO buses beginning 5 pm Friday

GREENSBORO, NC – September 8, 2021 – A weekend of world-class entertainment is as close as the local bus stop with the announcement of a free-fare weekend on the Greensboro Transit Agency system. GTA, HEAT and Access GSO buses offer Greensboro residents and visitors opportunities to travel 21 routes, most terminating at the historic J. Douglas Galyon Depot downtown adjacent to the NC Folk Fest. No cash or bus pass is necessary to ride…simply board any GTA or HEAT bus marked “Inbound” to reach the center of this weekend’s activities. Clean buses are all equipped for persons with disabilities and offer bicycle racks for cyclists. GTA’s battery-electric buses featuring on-board device charging will travel many of the weekend routes with quiet and efficient service. Access GSO offers free rides as well for pre-certified riders by reservation.

The hours of free service are Friday 5 pm to 12 am and Saturday & Sunday 6 am to 10 pm. To locate the nearest GTA/HEAT bus stop or route, and to view live tracking of the buses, visit gtaheat.transloc.com or download the free Transloc Rider app for iOS and Android. Bus maps and schedules are available for download at ridegta.com. As per federal requirements, face coverings are required in transit buses and facilities.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot<www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot>

The City of Greensboro works in partnership with the community to build an increased quality of life for all residents by fostering an environment where inclusion, diversity, and trust are valued. As the seventh largest employer in Greensboro, the City has a dedicated professional staff of 2700 employees who maintain four core values of honesty, integrity, stewardship, and respect. The City of Greensboro is governed by a council-manager form of government where a mayor and eight council members act as the legislative body. For more information on the City of Greensboro, please visit us online at www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.