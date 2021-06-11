GTA Sunday Service Expansion Press Release

[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY ANNOUNCES SERVICE EXPANSION FOR GTA AND ACCESS GSO RIDERS BEGINNING SUNDAY, JULY 4

GREENSBORO, NC – June 11, 2021 – Greensboro Transit Agency is excited to implement a new service expansion for riders beginning on Independence Day 2021. In response to long-time rider requests, GTA routes on Sundays will expand from its traditional 7 combined routes to 17 individual routes, mirroring the level of service offered on Saturdays. Buses will operate with an hourly frequency beginning at 6 am and ending at 10 pm instead of 6 pm. Access GSO riders will also receive extended hours on Sundays ending at 10 pm for city-wide paratransit services.

“The timing couldn’t be better to offer this service expansion for the transit riders of Greensboro,” says Kevin Elwood, spokesperson for GTA. “With the easing of COVID19 restrictions in the community and ready access to preventative vaccines, riders are safely returning to lives put on hold in 2020. People are once again visiting family, shopping, attending theaters and games, visiting houses of worship and much, much more. No longer will passengers have to plan Sunday events and travels with a 6 pm curfew.”

Riders of GTA and Access GSO services are asked to continue observing state and federal requirements for travel on public transportation to include the wearing of face coverings and socially distancing when possible.

