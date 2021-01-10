GTA Announces New Operating Brand For Paratransit Service: ACCESS GSO

[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY MEDIA RELEASE

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY ANNOUNCES NEW OPERATING BRAND FOR PARATRANSIT SERVICE: ACCESS GSO

GREENSBORO, NC – January 10, 2021 – Greensboro Transit Agency is excited to announce the new operating brand for its longtime paratransit bus service. Access GSO succeeds Specialized Community Area Transportation, or SCAT, serving persons with disabilities since 1992. The Access GSO name was chosen from among numerous suggestions received from riders, drivers, staff, and the Greensboro community.

“A name change for this vital community service has been several years in the making, as many felt that SCAT no longer reflected our current mission and service execution,” says Kevin Elwood, Marketing and Communications Specialist with GTA/City of Greensboro. “Access GSO serves not only as a name identifier, but an accurate descriptor…giving persons with disabilities important access to education, employment, and all of life’s needs beyond just healthcare in Greensboro. Our paratransit bus has always been a true quality-of-life service, so now the name reflects it nicely.”

The new branding takes affect immediately as internal transition began December 2020. Riders can expect to continue receiving transportation services from SCAT-marked vehicles as the fleet receives updated brand logos within the next 30 days. The associated I-Ride service will also receive an update to Access GSO.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit.

