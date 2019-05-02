For Immediate Release: May 2, 2019

Grimsley High Registrar Named Employee of the Month

Cindy Underwood was like a “school mom” to students for 28 years

Greensboro, N.C. – The wall behind Cindy Underwood’s desk is covered with photos – photos of former students, many of them now with kids of their own. These were the students she supported, who came to her when they needed a break, a snack, or a shoulder to cry on.

It wasn’t part of her job as Grimsley High registrar to do those things, but it was in her heart. After 28 years with Guilford County Schools, Underwood will soon be removing those photos and retiring to spend time with her family.

But the staff at Grimsley High couldn’t let her leave without some recognition of the care she has shown for students and staff during her 17 years at Grimsley High. Today, Underwood was surprised with the news that she is the May 2019 GCS Employee of the Month, sponsored by Sam’s Club.

“Mrs. Underwood is the heart of our counseling department and Grimsley High School as a whole,” wrote counselor Beth Marsh. “She always goes above and beyond, in not only her duties as registrar but to welcome any student, family or faculty member. She always has a smile or joke to make someone laugh. Cindy has the biggest heart of anyone I know. She takes students under her wings and does anything she can to help them in any way. She is amazing and absolutely deserves to be recognized for her heart and devotion to taking care of others.”

Underwood received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given more than $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of May, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Grimsley High and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

Underwood is just one of the many amazing employees in GCS. During the month of May, the community is invited to share their #amazingGCS<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55836> stories by emailing them to goodnews@gcsnc.com<mailto:goodnews@gcsnc.com>. From there, they will be shared with the employee and his or her supervisor, on the district website, on social media and with other media outlets.

