Grimsley Alum Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

D.J. Reader graduated from Grimsley in 2012 and went on to play football at Clemson

Greensboro, N.C. – This week, D.J. Reader, who currently plays football for the Houston Texas, was announced as one of the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

As a Greensboro native, Reader excelled at Grimsley High before continuing his career at Clemson University.

“D.J. exemplifies what we look for in our student-athletes while they’re with us here at Guilford County Schools. As you can see, not only has he taken his career to the highest level, but his character as well,” said Leigh Hebbard, Guilford County Schools director of athletics.

According to a release from the National Football League, these 32 men represent “the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact.” Each NFL team selects a nominee that moves on to the national competition.

Just for being nominated, Reader now will receive a $50,000 donation in his name toward the charity of his choice. According to media outlets, Reader’s donation will go towards the National Kidney Foundation after his father, David, died from kidney failure.

