Greensboro Transit Recognizes National Transit Driver Appreciation Day

GREENSBORO, NC – March 18, 2022 – Early morning departures before dawn…navigating congested roadways through winter weather…keeping Greensboro residents moving during a worldwide pandemic…these are the challenges for which the modern transit operator is admiringly steadfast in the performance of their duties. Today, Greensboro Transit Agency joins transit systems around the world honoring the front-line heroes on National Transit Driver Appreciation Day. We thank GTA fixed-route and Access GSO/Access I-ride paratransit operators for their perseverance in public service, and we encourage continued public support in our local community by posting support on social media with the hashtag #TDAD.

