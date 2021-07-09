[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY TO LAUNCH OPERATIONAL ANALYSIS OF ACCESS GSO PARATRANSIT SERVICES JULY 8-31, 2021

Virtual public meeting to be held Thursday, July 22

GREENSBORO, NC – July 9, 2021 – Greensboro Transit Agency and Transit Planning Consultant AECOM have partnered for an in-depth ADA Operational Analysis of the Access GSO paratransit service. Through this analysis, AECOM will evaluate service delivery, financial performance and eligibility processes, and identify ways to strengthen the system’s best practices. In addition, the AECOM team will work with GTA to refine and re-engineer other policies and operations to make the service sustainable and align with the community’s needs.

The study will include two phases:

* Phase I – Operational Analysis (The evaluation of the current operations, processes, procedures, policies, resources and staff, development of alternatives and recommendations.)

* Phase II – Implementation / Action Plan (The prioritization of recommendations and development of the Implementation Plan.)

As public input is a key component of the study, a virtual public meeting to share information and collect public feedback on the City’s ADA transit service will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 6 pm via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed via the GTA website at ridegta.com or using the following login information.

us02web.zoom.us/j/87351693454?pwd=UExwc1YrYitMTEtHRmhCNkVqZ2NFZz09<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fus02web.zoom.us%2fj%2f87351693454%3fpwd%3dUExwc1YrYitMTEtHRmhCNkVqZ2NFZz09&____isexternal=true>

Meeting ID: 873 5169 3454

Passcode: 554425

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,87351693454#,,,,*554425# US (New York)

+13017158592,,87351693454#,,,,*554425# US (Washington DC)

Or dial in on your landline phone at one of the numbers below:

+1 646 558 8656

+1 301 715 8592

At the meeting, AECOM will present findings to date and collect input from attendees about unmet needs and concerns the community has regarding the Access GSO Paratransit service. The meeting will be recorded and posted for viewing on the GTA website. Community members are encouraged also to complete the Access GSO survey located on the webpage. This survey will remain open through July 31, 2021. Please contact GTA for language assistance needs. For more information on the analysis project, the public can call the project hotline at 800-233-6315. Please leave your contact information on the voicemail and a project team member will reach out to you shortly for a one-on-one discussion.

