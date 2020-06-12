Greensboro Transit Agency Free Mask Giveaway Today

[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY MEDIA ADVISORY

Contact: Kevin Elwood, Marketing & Communications Specialist.

Greensboro Transit Agency/City of Greensboro

(336) 412-6309 office (336) 382-2775 mobile

kevin.elwood@greensboro-nc.gov

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY TO DISTRIBUTE FREE MASKS TO RIDERS TODAY AT NOON

GREENSBORO, NC – June 12, 2020 – Greensboro Transit Agency is continuing to do its part in COVID19 prevention by distributing free reusable face masks to riders. The giveaway will take place Friday, June 12 from 12 pm to 2 pm at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot transfer center, 236 E. Washington Street. One cloth mask will be provided per person while supplies last. The giveaway is being conducted in support of GTA’s “Stay Safe…Mask Up!” campaign encouraging riders to use face coverings while using public transportation. More information on the campaign is available at ridegta.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/gdot-divisions/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division/for-our-riders/gta-responds-to-coronavirus/stay-safe-mask-up>

###

The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot<www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot>

