Greensboro Transit Agency Free Mask Giveaway Returns Tomorrow

[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE USE

Contact: Kevin Elwood, Marketing & Communications Specialist.

Greensboro Transit Agency/City of Greensboro

(336) 412-6309 office (336) 382-2775 mobile

kevin.elwood@greensboro-nc.gov

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY TO DISTRIBUTE FREE MASKS TO RIDERS THURSDAY AT 5 PM

GREENSBORO, NC – June 17, 2020 – After a successful mask distribution event last week, Greensboro Transit Agency will once again offer free reusable cloth masks to transit riders. The giveaway will take place Thursday, June 18 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot transfer center, 236 E. Washington Street. One cloth mask will be provided per person while supplies last. During last week’s event, just over 800 masks provided by the Federal Transit Administration were given to riders. This effort is in support of GTA’s “Stay Safe…Mask Up!” campaign encouraging riders to use face coverings while using public transportation to combat COVID19. More information on the campaign is available at ridegta.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/gdot-divisions/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division/for-our-riders/gta-responds-to-coronavirus/stay-safe-mask-up>

###

The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot<www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.