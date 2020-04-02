Greensboro Transit Agency Announces Service Change – Update

Note: Updated to include Routes 15, 17 and 12A

GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY ANNOUNCES FURTHER REDUCTION IN SERVICE TO COMBAT COVID-19

GREENSBORO, NC – April 2, 2020 – Greensboro Transit Agency has announced another change in bus service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Thursday, April 2, GTA will continue to operate on an hourly schedule and move from 16 to a combined 7 routes usually offered on Sundays plus Routes 15, 17 and 12A. The new service hours are Monday – Friday 5:15 am to 8:30 pm, Saturday 6 am to 8 pm and Sunday 6 am to 6 pm. This service level will remain in effect until further notice.

The current COVID-19 restrictions including county and state stay-at-home orders have cut overall ridership by 50% or more during our peak riding periods. Reducing the level of transit service allows the system to offer transportation services for employment, medical and other life needs while maintaining good financial stewardship. We encourage the public to stay safely at home if possible. If there is a need to travel, use prescribed prevention methods including washing and sanitizing hands frequently.

To view the Sunday service maps, visit RideGTA.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/gdot-divisions/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division/routes>, click on Routes, then GTA Sunday Routes. Sunday routes are numbered 21 through 27. Fares remain free until further notice.

Due to the nature of the SCAT paratransit system, its buses will operate normally, mirroring the service hours of GTA. SCAT I-Ride will continue to operate normally.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit.

