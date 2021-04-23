Greensboro Taco Festival coming to White Oak Amphitheatre

[https://docs.google.com/uc?export=download&id=18uvltFjzqVhPQ7mguGX3oNF4yPR0Vdo0&revid=0B2UqOPrnGxo6OUJMSnF3MjdPeTJrMVYwcjlJWGNwd0hrdnZFPQ]

Taco festival coming to Greensboro’s White Oak Amphitheatre Saturday, Aug. 14

GREENSBORO, NC. – Tacos, margaritas and live music — do we have your attention?

The Greensboro Taco Festival is taking place on Saturday, August 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at White Oak Amphitheatre.

At the event, taco lovers will have more than 10 of the city’s best restaurants, food trucks and carts available to order tacos and other related food items (sold separately).

Event organizers say there will also be a live bands and DJs, as well as bars and beverage stations that will serve margaritas, beer, water and other drinks.

To buy a ticket for the event, click here<www.ticketmaster.com/greensboro-taco-margarita-festival-greensboro-north-carolina-08-14-2021/event/2D005A89C130247D>.

Restaurants or food truck owners that are interested in being a vendor or event sponsor can email adam@azfoodfestivals.com<mailto:adam@azfoodfestivals.com> for more information.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

