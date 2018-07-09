[GSF_FulClr_BluBG]

For Immediate Release

Greensboro Sports Foundation debuts new website

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Greensboro Sports Foundation has launched a new website – www.greensborosf.com .

The website was created to promote an organization that leads and manages hosting of major sports events that generate economic benefits throughout the Central North Carolina region.

The Greensboro Sports Foundation was previously known as the Tournament Host Committee of Greensboro (THOG), a volunteer organization that began as a community-wide hospitality entity that assisted the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in hosting major sporting events including NCAA and ACC Basketball Championships, U.S. Figure Skating Championships and USA Gymnastics Championships, as well as elite national swimming and diving competitions at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

After 24 years of developing a very successful model, the organization has been incorporated as a 501(c)(3) designated organization and rebranded as the Greensboro Sports Foundation. The goal of the rebranding is to further enhance Greensboro’s national reputation as ‘Tournament Town’ and build an organization with the ability to develop strategic partners to better position Greensboro for the execution of major sporting events at the Coliseum Complex. The Sports Foundation will be the lead hosting organization for the Greensboro community and will continue its close association with the Greensboro Sports Council and the hundreds of local volunteers who assist in hosting these prestigious events.

“Greensboro has been very successful in hosting major sporting events and has earned the reputation of being ‘Tournament Town’,” said Greensboro Sports Foundation chairman Richard Beard. “Our Greensboro Coliseum Complex is one of kind in the United States. The vision of having a major arena, convention space and a world class aquatics center all within the same complex affords us the opportunity to recruit events that communities of our size can only dream about. The establishment of the Greensboro Sports Foundation will enable us to build on our successes and gives us the platform to seek additional community support to continue to be competitive in hosting these events. This new website will help us tell our story around the world.”

The Greensboro Sports Foundation website was created by local web design company Pivot Mode .

