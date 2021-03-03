[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Public Library’s Book Lovers Social Hosts Author Tayari Jones

GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library’s 12th Annual Book Lovers Social features an evening with New York Times best-selling author Tayari Jones beginning at 7 pm, Thursday, March 18. Greensboro author Quinn Dalton will offer an introduction for this online event. The Annual Book Lovers Social celebrates area book clubs and bibliophiles in the community.

Tayari Jones is an award-winning author of four novels, Leaving Atlanta, The Untelling, Silver Sparrow (NEA Big Read), and An American Marriage (Oprah’s Book Club Selection). An American Marriage won the Women’s Prize for Fiction and was praised by former President Barack Obama. Oprah Winfrey has also purchased the movie rights to the novel. The acclaimed actress and producer Issa Rae has optioned Silver Sparrow for a film.

To attend this live webinar, register in advance at this website<zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OXPB8M0KTqexdWP7fB8y2A>. If you have any questions, please email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov>.

For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

