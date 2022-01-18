[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Public Library to Remain Closed January 18

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2022) – Due to the inclement weather and impassable roads, all locations of the Greensboro Public Library and the Greensboro History Museum will remain closed on Tuesday, January 18. ?

A full list of City facility closings, meeting cancellations, and service changes will be updated online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/weather-related-closings-schedule-changes>.

