Greensboro Public Library Remains Open, Events and Meetings Cancelled

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2020) – At this time the Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum will remain open during standard operating hours. However, in response to the coronavirus outbreak in our region all programs, events and meeting room bookings are cancelled through April 15.

After reviewing guidance from Governor Cooper and public health officials, Library leadership is implementing these changes in the interest of protecting customers who may be in high-risk categories. To reduce any potential exposure, staff will continue to follow best sanitation practices.

Customers can continue to visit their favorite branch to check out books and materials as always. The Library will offer book holds at all locations and during this period, customers will not incur fines for overdue materials.

Director Brigitte Blanton encourages everyone to visit the Library’s virtual branch online. “During this challenging time, we wanted to encourage you to check out the Library’s many online resources and services, including e-books and e-audiobooks; virtual story times, streaming TV, movie and music services; and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines.”

For more information on Library resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

