[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brigitte Blanton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2474

Greensboro Public Library Opening for “Grab & Go” Service June 29

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2020) – Starting Monday, June 29, the Greensboro Public Library will implement “Grab & Go” service at Central Library, Benjamin Branch, McGirt-Hortin Branch and Glenn McNairy Branch. Other locations will be adding this option as safety measures are put in place.

The new hours of service will be Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 7 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm. Customers can make a quick selection of materials (limiting visits to 30 minutes once a day), check out and exit the building.

In order to ensure customer and staff safety there will be no seating or public computer use during this phase of the reopening process. Online programming will continue, but there will be no in-house events and no public meeting room use at this time.

Curbside service will continue for customers who wish to pick up materials without entering the building. This service will continue with customers calling their branch to make an appointment for pick-up.

Library Director Brigitte Blanton says, “All efforts are being made to fully return to serving customers while mitigating any potential spread of the coronavirus. As we begin to re-open we ask that customers follow the new library usage guidelines and the governor’s directive to wear a mask.”

To keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greensboro Public Library and multiple City departments have collaborated to create Greensboro Summer Online, a virtual space where residents can access a wide-range of innovative online events and activities. A full slate of programming can be found at www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>, and more will be added throughout the summer.

For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.