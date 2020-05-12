[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Public Library Offering Variety of Online Events

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2020) – While the Greensboro Public Library is closed to the public, staff focus has shifted to providing innovative online activities and learning experiences for children and adults. Posting on the Library’s Facebook page, customers can find children’s story times, craft demonstrations, cooking tutorials, writing tips and more.

Weekday mornings at 10:30 am children can enjoy a story time with their favorite youth services librarian. In addition to hearing a great story there are rhyming fun, finger puppets and other activities related to the story. It’s a great way to continue learning early literacy skills with a familiar face. This Wednesday, May 13, Marya Ryals from Hemphill Branch will share apple stories and activities. Thursday, May 14, is an adaptation of Humpty Dumpty with Pete Turner from Central Library. Friday, May 15, Everyone Counts as children learn about the US Census, numbers and counting with Brandon Bensley from Benjamin Branch.

Teens can find programming weekdays at 3 pm on the Library’s Facebook page. This week is a continuation of the Teen Cooking Series. This series helps teens become more self-sufficient and learn life skills such as meal planning, following a recipe, measuring and safe food handling. It’s a great way to cook healthy and delicious food with recipes that they can customize to their own tastes.​

Adults can join the fun on Facebook weekdays at 5 pm. Wednesday’s offering is a photography tutorial with Will Carter a library associate at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch. Will discusses suggestions for finding a strong focal point for the subject of your picture, and the related technical aspect of aperture. Following these camera-specific tips, Will goes on to describe multiple ways that the library can be utilized to take a hobby like this and find a gold mine of information and inspiration through our online resources.

This Thursday, May 14, is Writer’s Corner with Kelsey Nation from Benjamin Branch. Kelsey will share information on some of the many resources available for writers. Learn about organizations in our area that are providing support, funding, programming and other opportunities for local writers.

For the Food Fridays series this week Amanda Sanson from Central Library will demonstrate an easy two-ingredient recipe for macerated strawberries. This can be used as a topping for a favorite dessert and kids will enjoy joining the fun.

For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

