Greensboro Public Library Offering Variety of Online Events This Week

Greensboro Public Library Offering Variety of Online Events

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2020) – While the Greensboro Public Library is closed to the public, staff focus has shifted to providing innovative online activities and learning experiences for children and adults. Posting on the Library’s Facebook page, customers can find children’s story times, craft demonstrations, cooking tutorials, writing tips and more.

Weekday mornings at 10:30 am children can enjoy a story time with their favorite youth services librarian. In addition to hearing a great story there are rhyming fun, finger puppets and other activities related to the story. It’s a great way to continue learning early literacy skills with a familiar face. This Tuesday, May 19, Christine Griffith with Vance Chavis Branch will share Ten in the Bed. Wednesday, May 20, is The Mommy Book read by Kelly Proudfit from McNairy Branch. Thursday, May 21, hear I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly with Pete Turner from Central Library. Friday, May 22, is Rain Poem presented by Marya Ryals from Hemphill Branch.

Teens can find programming weekdays at 3 pm on the Library’s Facebook page. This week is a continuation of the Teen Cooking Series. This series helps teens become more self-sufficient and learn life skills such as meal planning, following a recipe, measuring and safe food handling. It’s a great way to cook healthy and delicious food with recipes that they can customize to their own tastes.​ This week’s recipe is Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

Adults can join the fun on Facebook weekdays at 5 pm. Monday, May 13, enjoy some cool jazz with saxophonist Wally West. Business and Nonprofit librarian Morgan Ritchie-Baum offers a quick introduction to Reference USA on Tuesday, May 19. This online resource is a great business tool for learning about your competition. This week’s Craftstic Wednesdays is for anyone interested in origami. East Hartsock from Glenwood Branch will demonstrate how to make an Origami box in honor of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This Thursday, May 21, is a resume tutorial with Wes Parker. There will be an English and Spanish version of the resume video. For the Food Fridays series on May 22, Amanda Sanson from Central Library will demonstrate an easy recipe for egg salad and discuss the book The Pleasures of Cooking for One.

