Greensboro Public Library Offering Adds More Online Events

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3617

Greensboro Public Library Adds More Online Events

GREENSBORO, NC (May 26, 2020) – While the Greensboro Public Library is closed to the public, staff focus has shifted to providing innovative online activities and learning experiences for children and adults. Posting on the Library’s Facebook page, customers can find children’s story times, craft demonstrations, cooking tutorials, writing tips and more.

Weekday mornings at 10:30 am children can enjoy a story time with their favorite youth services librarian. In addition to hearing a great story there are rhyming activities, finger puppets and other fun stuff related to the story. It’s a great way to continue learning early literacy skills with a familiar face.

Wednesday, May 27, children can learn about germs, hand washing and bath time rhymes during the Getting Clean Storytime with Marya Ryals from Hemphill Branch. Thursday, May 28 is Five Green & Speckled Frogs with Ms. Christine from Vance Chavis Branch. Children can learn to count backwards as they enjoy 5 Monkeys Jumping on the Bed with Cindy Dye from Glenwood Branch.

Adults can join the fun on Facebook weekdays at 5 pm. Thursday May 28 is a Zoom presentation with Dr. Gary Renaldo on how to take care of our hearts. May is High Blood Pressure Education Month and this is an excellent opportunity to learn from an expert. Information on accessing this Zoom meeting can be found at this website: sites.google.com/view/loveyourheart/home

For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.