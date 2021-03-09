[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Public Library Hosts Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Events

GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library will host several virtual St. Patrick’s Day programs for adults this year. The first event is Ireland and the British Empire: A Conversation with Dr. Jill Bender at 5 pm, Tuesday, March 16 and can be viewed on the Library’s Facebook<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary> page. Dr. Bender is an Associate Professor of History at UNC-G, who will discuss her research on Irish women’s emigration during the Irish Famine.

On March 17 at 3 pm, join the online celebration on the Library’s Facebook<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary> page of All Things Irish from the Greensboro Public Library and take a look at the collection of literature, contemporary and popular novels, film, and music. Get to know print and digital resources which honor the strong Irish heritage found in the Greensboro area.

An Evening of Irish Storytelling with Lona Bartlett former president the North Carolina Storytelling Guild can be viewed on the Library’s Facebook<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary> page, March 17 at 5 pm. Bartlett has delighted audiences for over 30 years. She combines traditional storytelling, puppetry, music and her degrees in education to weave stories that entertain, teach, and bring Celtic tales to life.

To learn more, email Jenkins Lumpkin<mailto:jenkins.lumpkin@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

