Greensboro Public Library Closing for Inclement Weather
GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2022) – Central Library will close early at 7 pm tonight, January 28 due to inclement weather. All Greensboro Public Library locations and the Greensboro History Museum will be closed Saturday, January 29 due to weather.
