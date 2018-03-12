Greensboro Public Library Closed Due to Inclement Weather

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Theall
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2270
Greensboro Public Library Closing Due to Inclement Weather
GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2018) – All locations of the Greensboro Public Library will close today, March 12, at 11:30 am due to inclement weather. Please visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/WinterClosings
