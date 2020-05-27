[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brigitte Blanton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2474

Greensboro Public Library Announces Phased Re-Opening

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2020) – The Greensboro Public Library will begin a return to in-person services starting June 1, with the opening of book returns at all locations from 10 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 am to 6 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can return books and other borrowed materials to any Greensboro Public Library location. Fines have been waived for the period of March 12 through June 29.

Beginning June 10, libraries will offer curbside pickup for holds. Customers will be allowed to place up to 10 items on hold and pick them up at their neighborhood branch. During this period there will be no public access to Library buildings.

Starting June 29, the Library will implement a “Grab & Go” service which allows customers to come in and grab materials, check out and leave the building. There will be no seating or public computer use during this period. Also, there will be no in-house programs and no public meeting room use.

Next steps for re-opening will be announced as details become available. All efforts are being made to fully return to serving customers in person while mitigating any potential spread of the coronavirus.

Library Director Brigitte Blanton points out that much of what customers appreciate about libraries can now be found on the website and social media pages. “While our buildings have been closed, Library staff have been busy reinventing how we provide services, programs, and outreach virtually, while simultaneously working on designing our phased building reopening plans.”

To keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greensboro Public Library and other City departments have collaborated to create Greensboro Summer Online, a virtual space where residents can access a wide-range of innovative online events and activities. The first release of programs is now available at www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>, and more will be added throughout the summer.

“Of course, we want to see our customers back in our libraries. We miss them as individuals and for the lively feeling of being in a place where people are learning together, but we also want to make sure that we can provide a safe environment for all to enjoy,” says Blanton. “We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience as Library staff works to adopt new safety procedures and welcome customers as soon as we can.”

For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.