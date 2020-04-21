Greensboro Private Wealth Advisor Reaches a Career Milestone at Ameriprise Financial

[Ameriprise_Financial_logo_navy]

Greensboro, NC – March 1, 2020 – John H. Voight, CFP(r), CRPC(r), RICP(r), a Private Wealth Advisor with Voight, Ortiz & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Greensboro, has reached a career milestone through the company’s Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance.

Less than 8% of Ameriprise advisors have earned this distinction. John was one of only 61 advisors to achieve this milestone and will be recognized at the company’s National Conference.

He has 23 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

As a Private Wealth Advisor, John provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact John at 336-285-0803 or visit the Ameriprise office at 7 Maple Leaf Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27410.

