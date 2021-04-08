Greensboro Press Release Traffic Advisory Old Battleground Rd 04.08.2021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2021) – Old Battleground Road is closed between Battleground Avenue and British Lake Drive due to a traffic accident. The investigation is ongoing. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

