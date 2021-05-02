Greensboro Press Release – road closure Church St 5-2-21

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

ROAD CLOSURE – CHURCH STREET BETWEEN FIELDS STREET AND BERRYMAN STREET

GREENSBORO, NC (May 2, 2021) – Both directions of travel on Church Street are closed between Fields Street and Berryman Street due to a traffic crash. The investigation is ongoing. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

