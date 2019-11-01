Greensboro Press Release Correction Traffic Advisory Wendover Avenue 11.01.2019

No further information is available at this time.

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2019) -Please be advised that west and east bound Wendover Avenue at Stanley Road is delayed due to a traffic collision investigation.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

