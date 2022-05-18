Greensboro Police Special Olympics Torch Run 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Carry Special Olympics Torch

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2022) – Officers from local law enforcement and our community supporters, along with Special Olympics athletes will run the Special Olympics Torch through Greensboro in the morning on Monday May 23, 2022. As in years past, we will meet at the Sheetz located at 3941 W. Market St. at 8:15 am and the run will begin at 9:00 am. The route is approximately 4 miles to downtown with a water break in the Greensboro College area. Each runner will run in a 2022 Law Enforcement Run t-shirt pictured below ($20 dollar donation) to bring awareness (slower pace, not a race) for our athletes with intellectual disabilities. The run will conclude in front of the Greensboro Police Department and transportation back to Sheetz will be provided. Please let me know if you can join us for the run! The torch is traveling all over the state and will arrive in Raleigh on June 3 where it will start the 2022 Special Olympics Summer games! For further information, please contact Corporal S. Bruscino at 336-430-6379 or sherry.bruscino@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:sherry.bruscino@greensboro-nc.gov>. Thanks

