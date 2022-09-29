[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Respond to Dudley High School

GREENSBORO, NC (September, 29 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 10:50 a.m, the Greensboro Police Department responded to Dudley High School in reference to a possible armed subject. The Dudley High School Staff and Greensboro Police School Resource Officer (SRO) located an adult subject found sitting outside the school. The SRO quickly gained control of the situation, confirming there was no weapon, and determined the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis. The Greensboro Police Behavioral Response Team (BHRT) then responded where specially trained officers and mental health clinicians began assisting the individual.

This immediate and appropriate response is due to the exceptional efforts and collaboration of Dudley Staff, the Dudley High SRO, BHRT and supporting Patrol units.

