Greensboro Police Press Supervisors Aggravated Assault Boulevard Street and West Avenue 11.17.2019

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2019) – Police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in the area of Boulevard Street and West Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Boulevard Street at West Avenue will be closed due to the investigation. Motorist are advised to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

